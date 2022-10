The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Thursday, directed the nations service chiefs to replicate the kinetic and non-kinetic methods deployed in quelling the violence in the North-East nationwide. Buhari, at the Passing out Parade and Commissioning Ceremony of Cadets of 69 Regular Course (Army, Navy and Air Force) of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper