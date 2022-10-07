The Christian Association of Nigeria on Thursday expressed satisfaction with the safe release of the remaining 23 passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers held in captivity by Boko Haram terrorists. The organisation specially commended 21-year-old Lois Azurfa, one of the captives who was reportedly firm in her Christain faith, despite threats by the terrorists to Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
CAN commends FG, military over train victims rescue