The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Friday, said Nigeria would tap the strategic mineral resources littered in its seabed using technology. According to a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari spoke when he hosted the Secretary-General of the International Seabed Authority, Mr Michael Lodge, at the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper