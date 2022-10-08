Agric ministry votes N250m for erosion control, borehole

The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has voted the sum of N250 million for the construction of open market stores with boreholes, toilet facilities and erosion control in Jattu, Edo State. This was disclosed in the 2023 appropriation bill which was presented by the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari(retd.) to the National Assembly Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
