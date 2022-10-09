Why diabetic patients should avoid walking barefoot, even indoors Experts

Health experts have cautioned persons living with diabetes against going without footwear even indoors, noting that doing so could expose them to serious injuries that could result in serious complications later. The experts said foot care is an essential part of diabetes management, adding that wearing shoes or other footwear is crucial to protecting the Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

