The former Governor of Ogun State, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, has dumped the Governor of the state, Dapo Abiodun, for governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress, Biyi Otegbeye, in the 2023 elections. Both Abiodun and Amosun are chieftains of the All Progressives Congress. Abiodun, who took over from Amosun in 2019, is seeking a second Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper