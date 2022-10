Gunmen operating along the Abuja-Lokoja Road have reportedly abducted and killed an assistant Chief Surveyor at the office of the Surveyor-General of the Federation, Alamu Abayomi, The PUNCH has learnt. The deceased who was abducted last week at Yakwo Farms sharp bend, Abaji, was travelling back to Abuja from a wedding function. When contacted by Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper