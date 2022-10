The Owa lloro Agbon Ruling House in Igbajo, Osun State has written to the state governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, alleging a plot to give accelerated hearing to a matter it instituted, to pave way for the installation of the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Gboyega Famoodun, as Owa of Igbajo. The stool of Owa Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper