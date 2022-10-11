Flood hits 33 Imo communities, hundreds displaced





Flood has submerged no fewer than 33 communities in the Ohaji-Egbema Local Government Area of Imo state. The development has rendered uncountable many people in the affected areas homeless. The 33 affected communities include Abacheke Community, with 14 villages, namely: Ogbedeyi, Ogboru, Okishikpa, Umudeyiezege, Umueze, Umuezukwefi, Umulakpu, Umuogrinya and Umuojioke. Other communities are Mmahu, Abaeze, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper