The Cindystan Outreach on Tuesday visited two schools in the Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State to commemorate the International Day of the Girl Child celebrated October 11 annually. The team visited the Umuapu Secondary School and the Umudike Secondary School to distribute sanitary pads to the female students and sensitise them to menstrual Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Foundation distributes pads, writing materials to Imo students