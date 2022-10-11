The Presidential Campaign Organisation of Labour Party Candidate, Peter Obi, has announced a plan to present its list of council nominees to Nigerians on Wednesday. This was disclosed in an invitation card shared by the Director General of the Peter Obi Presidential Campaign Organisation, Doyin Okupe. Okupe said the unveiling ceremony, tagged Pre-Campaign World Press Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Obi to unveil presidential campaign list Wednesday