The immediate past governor of Anambra State, Chief Willie Obiano, has expressed sympathy with his successor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo over the boat mishap caused by flooding, which left many persons dead in the Ogbaru Local Government Area of the state. In the condolence message made avaliable to journalists in Awka, on Monday, by his media Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper