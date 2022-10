A professor of the Department of History and Strategic Studies, Faculty of Arts, University of Lagos, Professor Rufus Akinyele, has been appointed Vice Chancellor of Maranatha University, Lagos State. This was disclosed in a statement published on UNILAGs website Tuesday. According to the statement, Professor Akinyeles appointment is with effect from Monday, October 10, 2022. Read More

Source: Punch Newspaper