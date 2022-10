The coronation of Britains King Charles III will be held on Saturday, May 6, 2023. The ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey, Buckingham Palace announces. The Queen Consort, Camilla, will also be crowned in the ceremony. A statement published by the Royal Family titled, The Coronation of His Majesty The King, read, Buckingham Palace Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper