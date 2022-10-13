The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, has said insecurity may hamper elections in the North-West and South-East states Yakubu said the insecurity in the country was concerning, noting that the security challenge which was hitherto restricted to the North-East region has now spread to other parts of the country. For Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Insecurity may hamper elections in North-West, South-East INEC