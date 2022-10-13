Tinubus manifesto 90% readyKeyamo – Punch





The Spokesman of the Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo, says the long-awaited manifesto of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, has been surgically reviewed and approved by APC stakeholders. Keyamo made the disclosure while addressing journalists immediately after Wednesdays tripartite meeting between Tinubu, the Progressive Governors Forum and the Presidential Campaign Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper