The National Emergency Management Agency on Thursday in Lagos received 126 Nigerians who had been stranded in Libya as they returned home. The agencys acting Coordinator of the Lagos Territorial Office, Mr Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the development to the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos. Farinloye, who represented the Director General, Alhaji Mustapha Ahmed, said Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper