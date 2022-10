The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, said it received the judgment of the Court of Appeal on Thursday that quashed the terrorism charges against the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, with great excitement, jubilation and consummate relief. Ohanaeze, in a statement issued in reaction to his release, titled: Nnamdi Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper