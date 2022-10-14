Newly appointed United Kingdom Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is a mild-mannered political survivor who will require all of his considerable experience to calm an economy and government beset by chaos. Hunt, 55, was Health Minister under David Cameron, and Foreign Minister under Theresa May, but found himself on the sidelines after Boris Johnson defeated him to Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Truss appoints ex-Health Minister, Jeremy Hunt, UK Chancellor