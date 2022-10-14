Zamfara govt suspends political activities over insecurity

Considering the insecurity challenges affecting Zamfara State, the state government has suspended all political activities until further notice. This was announced on Friday by the states Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara. Dosara said the government was saddened and worried about the resurgence of the activities of bandits and the recent killings of some innocent Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
