Many thought I wouldnt come this far Physically-challenged corper





Twenty-six-year-old Ikiotere Ayebantoye defied his disability to get university education and recently finished his mandatory one-year national youth service. He tells OPEYEMI ADEFEMI about his story of triumph and future plans Kindly introduce yourself. My name is Ikiotere Ayebantoye. I am from Bayelsa State. I am 26 years old. What did you study in the Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper