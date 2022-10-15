The United Nations Childrens Fund has disclosed that Ogun State recorded the highest number of childrens deaths in the southwestern part of the country. The survey conducted by the Nigeria Bureau of Statistics in collaboration with UNICEF and other partners showed that Ogun recorded highest figures in neonatal mortality, infant mortality, postnatal care for newborn, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Ogun records highest child mortality rate in South-West