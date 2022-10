Senator representing Lagos West district, Solomon Adeola, and his Ekiti Central counterpart, Opeyemi Bamidele, have presented their national awards to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu. Adeola and Bamidele received the Commander of the Order of the Niger award from the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), on Tuesday, alongside over Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper