Pan-northern socio-political organisation under the aegis of Arewa Consultative Youths Movement has called on the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd ), to investigate the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, for allegedly spearheading a plot to sack the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, and deactivate the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System. Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper