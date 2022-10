About 72 hours after being set free by the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal, leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, is still being held in the custody of the Department of State Services, The PUNCH learnt on Sunday. But Senior Counsel for Kanu and Lead Counsel for the IPOB, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper