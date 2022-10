A Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square on Tuesday resumed watching the recorded confessional video of Chidinma Ojukwu, the alleged murder suspect of the Chief Executive Officer of Super TV, late Usifo Ataga, where she denied killing the deceased. Ojukwu, in the video that was played before Justice Yetunde Adesanya, said that she Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper