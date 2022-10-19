The Tertiary Education Trust Fund says violation of Public Procurement Act in award and execution of public contracts hinders the smooth and timely execution of TETFund intervention projects in tertiary institutions across the country. The Executive Secretary of TETFund, Sonny Echono, disclosed this on Wednesday at a three-day capacity building workshop on procurement processes, organised Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Violation of Procurement Act hinders project execution TETFund