The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari(retd) on Thursday appointed a new Managing Director, Engr Emmanuel Audu-Ohwavborua, for the Niger Delta Development Commission. According to a statement released by the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs, the appointment is in an acting capacity pending the appointment of a substantive managing director. The PUNCH had earlier reported how Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper