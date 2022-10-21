FUOYE decries attacks on varsity construction sites





The Vice-Chancellor, Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, on Thursday raised the alarm over incessant attacks and trespassing by some violent indigenes of Oye Ekiti on the various construction sites of the university. Fasina, who said the ugly development was already stalling infrastructural development and as well disrupting the peace of the Oye Ekiti campus Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper