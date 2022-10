The Federal Government has issued a Notice of Appeal and Motion for Stay of Execution to the judgment of the Court of Appeal freeing the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu. IPOBs counsel, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, stated this in a statement titled, UPDATE ON OUR TODAYS VISIT TO OUR INDEFATIGABLE CLIENT ONYENDU Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper