The leader of the All Progressives Congress in Sokoto State, Senator Aliyu Wamakko, said the partys governorship candidate, Ahmad Aliyu, would improve the health services for the people of the state if elected as governor in 2023. A statement released by the Special Assistance to Wamakko on New Media, Bashar Abubakar, in Kaduna, quoted the Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper