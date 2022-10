The Awka division of the Court of Appeal, presided by Justice Nwosu-Iheme, on Friday, granted an injunction and stay of execution on the judgment of a High Court that allowed the executive members of the New Auto Spare Parts Market Dealers Association, Nkpor, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State the right to construct Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper