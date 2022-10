Everton on Saturday beat Crystal Palace 3-0 in their Premier League match at Goodison Park. Nigerias Alex Iwobi provided two assists that led to the goals in the 11th and 84th minutes respectively. Iwobi was also crowned the man of the match for his top-notch performance today. Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 11, Anthony Gordon, 63 and Dwight Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper