Mr Kunle Akogun is the father of two Ilorin-based journalists, Messrs Dare and Abdulrasheed Akogun, who are being tried by the police on the complaints of the Chief Press Secretary to the Kwara State Governor, Mr Rafiu Ajakaye. Akogun speaks to DANIEL AYANTOYE about the matter My sons are thorns in Kwara govts flesh Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper