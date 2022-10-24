IGP announces immediate commencement of counter-terrorism incident simulation exercise The Nigeria Police Force has ordered all 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory Commands Police Commissioners and heads of tactical squads to re-strategise security management within their jurisdictions. This follows a security advisory by the Embassy of the United States of America in Abuja, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
Home Latest Punch Newspapers News Headlines Today Planned attacks: Police to strengthen security, re-strategise