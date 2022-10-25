Access Holdings to acquire equity in Sigma Pensions

Access Holdings Plc, trading as Access Corporation on Tuesday, announced that the National Pension Commission and the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission have granted their approvals to the proposed acquisition by First Guarantee Pension Limited and First Ally Asset Management Ltd of the entire issued shares of Actis Golf Nigeria Ltd, and by extension, Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

