Dedicated lecturers leaving Nigeria, frustrated ones left Osodeke

The President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities, Prof Emmanuel Osodeke, has stated that Nigerias biggest problem in academia is inadequate human resources, warning that the country is on the verge of losing more lecturers to other countries. According to Osodeke, lecturers who are dedicated and passionate about the job are being frustrated out Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

