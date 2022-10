The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, on Monday, knocked the Director of Strategic Communications of Peoples Democratic Partys Presidential Campaign Council, Dele Momodu, after the latter accused the All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu, of plagiarism. The Ovation Magazine publisher had on Sunday labeled Tinubus 80-page policy document as a Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper