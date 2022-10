A delegation of the All Progressives Congress Women Presidential Campaign team led by Senator Oluremi, wife of APC presidential flagbearer, Bola Tinubu and Nana, spouse of his running mate, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Monday extended a hand of generosity to communities affected by flood in Makurdi, Benue State capital. The delegation, which was warmly received Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper