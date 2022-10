The Nigeria Union of Pensioners in Ogun State has faulted the claim by Governor Dapo Abiodun that he had paid over N70 billion for gratuity arrears and pensions since he assumed office in 2019. The Chairman of NUP, Waidi Oloyede, said this on Wednesday while addressing newsmen in Abeokuta, saying, Abiodun only paid N3 billion Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper