Terror alert: US to evacuate citizens, embassy staff

By
Headliners
-
9



The United States government has authorised the evacuation of its government employees and their families from Nigeria over potential terrorist attacks.. The US State Department announced the approval of the evacuation in its updated Nigeria travel advisory on Tuesday evening. The United States and United Kingdom had on Sunday warned of a possible terrorist attack Read More



Source: Punch Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR