Partnering with the Consulate General of India, Lagos, Nigeria, on the occasion of the 7th International Ayurveda Day, African Consumer Care Limited, a subsidiary of Dabur International Ltd Celebrated the event at the Consulate Generals office. The theme of the event for this year was Ayurveda Everyday, Ayurveda Everywhere. There is a growing usage of Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper