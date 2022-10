A Federal High Court, Abuja, has fixed November 18 for hearing of a N20bn-suit filed by the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, against the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, SAN. Justice Inyang Ekwo fixed the date for hearing the suit, which also has the Director-General of National Intelligence Agency, Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper