The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Lagos State, Dr. Abdul-Azeez Adediran, aka Jandor, has debunked claims that 5000 members of the Jandor Lagos4Lagos Movement defected to the All Progressives Congress in the state. Adediran made the statement during a press briefing in the Ikeja area of the state on Friday. He described Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper