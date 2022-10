Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, has canvassed more military presence and investment in the state as a way of enhancing security and socio-economic development. Oyebanji, who said the Ekiti Cargo Airport, inaugurated by his predecessor, Kayode Fayemi, earlier in the month, would help grow the state economy, boost agro-allied businesses and create jobs, specifically Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper