Social activist, Aisha Yesufu, has said that she will hold the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, accountable if he emerges in the 2023 presidential election. The PUNCH reports that the presidential campaign of the Labour Partys standard bearer, Peter Obi, has commenced in Nasarawa State. Present with Obi on the campaign ground Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper