70 people arrested for violating Ondo sanitation law

The officers of the Ondo State Waste Management Authority on Saturday arrested no fewer than 70 people for violating the state sanitation law. It was gathered that the culprits were arrested at different locations across the state during the states monthly environmental sanitation exercise on Saturday. The Acting General Manager, Ondo State Waste Management Authority, Read More
Source: Punch Newspaper
