Super Eagles midfielder, Alex Iwobi, has been listed among Premier League’s most-improved players in the ongoing season, PUNCH Sports Extra reports. Other players listed among Iwobi are Miguel Almiron, Eric Dier, Diogo Dalot, Joelinton, Ivan Toney, Fabian Schar, Gabriel Martinelli, Eberechi Eze and Granit Xhaka. Formerly ostracised by Carlo Ancelotti and Rafa Benitez at Goodison Read More

Click here to read full news..





Source: Punch Newspaper