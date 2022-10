Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa has gifted Nigeria’s U-17 women’s national team the Flamingos N3m for winning the bronze medal at the U-17 Women’s World Cup in India. Nigeria defeated Germany 3-2 via penalties in the third-place match after full-time score ended 3-3 in Mumbai on Sunday. ‘Three million waiting for Flamingos in Abuja.Congratulations,’ Musa Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper