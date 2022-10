Terrorists have abducted 10 people in two communities of Dogondaji and Kazauda villages in Wanke district of Gusau Local Government Area in Zamfara State and demanded N20 million ransom. Speaking to The PUNCH in a telephone conversation, an indigene of the area, Ibrahim Musa, said six people were abducted in his village of Kazauda while Read More







Source: Punch Newspaper